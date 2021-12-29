Two arrested in fatal poisoning of American businessman in hotel orgy

An American shipbuilding tycoon was found dead from poison in a Madrid hotel room following an orgy, according to police.

The victim, identified as Jose Rosado, 42, of New Jersey, was found dead at the Westin Palace Hotel in Madrid in October. Security footage from the hotel shows Mr Rosado returning to his room with "two or three" men on 29 October. Hotel workers found him dead after his partner in Miami called in trying to get in touch with him.

Police initially reported the death as natural, according to The Daily Beast.

Further investigation revealed that Mr Rosado has psychotropic substances and alcohol in his system, but foul play was not suspected until police discovered he had been robbed.

Spanish police found that some of his belongings were missing — details corroborated by his partner — and further investigations were conducted.

On Monday, two men were arrested in connection to Mr Rosado's death. Police now believe that Mr Rosado likely died during a "chemical submission" meant to pacify him while the two men allegedly robbed him.

The men, a 39-year-old Romanian and a 29-year-old Moroccan, each had numerous other arrests on their records for what were described as "similar events."

Police used DNA evidence to identify the suspects, and have accused the men of using the dead American's credit card after his death.

According to police, the men allegedly lured Mr Rosado back to his room and drugged him before robbing him. When the men were arrested, they were found with thousands in cash, new mobile phones, computer equipment, jewelry and documents that did not belong to them.

Investigators believe that Mr Rosado met the men during a party on 29 October and invited them back to his room for sex.

They have been charged with homicide, robbery with violence, and fraud.

The businessman was remembered in his obituary for his "zest for life" and his "passion to explore the world." He had reportedly visited 50 countries. Though he and his partner did not have children, he does leave behind a large family.

Mr Rosado was born in New Jersey, but raised in Puerto Rico. He later lived in Argentina, England, Spain and the US while working in the maritime, energy and banking industries. He formerly was the CEO of Spain's largest private shipbuilding company, Hijos de J Barreras. He left the company earlier this year.