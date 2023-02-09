Watch live: Biden addresses social security and medicare in Tampa

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Joe Biden discusses his plan to protect and strengthen Social Security and Medicare, and lower healthcare costs.

The trip to Tampa, Florida, comes days after he made his State of the Union address and is his second of the week.

On Wednesday, the president promoted his economic plan in Wisconsin.

Today though, Mr Biden will likely be looking to drive home his pledge to protect Social Security and Medicare and he could seek to draw a sharp contrast with an emerging Republican foil, senator Rick Scott.

Mr Scott is the architect of a plan that would sunset all federal legislation – including Social Security and Medicare – every five years and require Congress to approve them again.

“He says, ‘All federal legislation sunsets every five years. If the law is worth keeping, Congress can pass it again,’” Biden said yesterday, reading from Mr Scott’s “Rescue America” brochure.