A man in Florida was crushed to death after a bulldozer accidentally ran over a portable toilet he was using, authorities said.

Aaron Henderson, 40, who worked at Polk County North Central landfill, was using a port-a-potty at the site on Friday when the bulldozer ran over him.

Henderson was crushed under the bulldozer, workers told first responders. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities at the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and Polk County Fire Rescue were informed of an accident at the landfill after 5 in the evening.

He was working for CertiTemp, a company in contract with Polk County.

Henderson’s colleague was storing the bulldozer away for the day when he took the powerful machine up an embankment. The front blade remained “elevated three-four feet off the ground”, hindering his view when he was driving the machine up the slope, according to investigators, reported The New York Post.

After the driver negotiated up the embankment towards the staging area and reached levelled ground, he began to turn his bulldozer around. He then heard a loud crumble and realised that he had crushed a port-a-potty, officials said.

He jumped out of the bulldozer to see if anyone was inside the portable washroom and found Henderson unresponsive.

Calling it a “tragic, industrial accident”, the sheriff’s office said that the landfill worker’s manner of death has been officially ruled as accidental.

Polk County Board of County Commissioners chair Martha Santiago said: “Our board asks that you keep the family and friends of the deceased in your thoughts and prayers.”