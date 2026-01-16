Florida man dies in industrial accident with dough mixer at a grocery store
Investigation launched after man’s death at South Florida Kosher Market
A Florida man has died after an incident involving an industrial dough mixer at a local grocery store in North Miami Beach.
Few details have been released about the investigation into the incident that occurred on Friday morning at South Florida Kosher Market.
Police said there were no signs of foul play and that the person’s death appeared to be accidental.
The identity of the victim has not yet been released pending the notification of next of kin, and the investigation is ongoing.
On-the-job fatalities are not uncommon across the U.S. A report published in April 2025 by the AFL-CIO found that 5,283 U.S. workers died on the job in 2023.
In September, a 45-year-old man was crushed to death by a robotic machine at a frozen pizza factory in Wisconsin.
The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office identified the man as Robert Cherone. The incident occurred at Palermo’s Pizza factory – known for brands such as Screamin’ Sicilian and Urban Pie – in West Milwaukee.
Two months earlier, a 19-year-old worker was killed at Tina’s Burritos frozen food plant in Vernon, California, just outside Los Angeles, during an after-hours shift.
According to reports from WSWS, the youngster was in the process of cleaning a meat grinder when the machine suddenly turned on. His coworkers heard his screams but were unable to reach him in time.
