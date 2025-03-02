Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Some of Florida’s strongest - well, strangest - competitors wanted to show just what “Florida man means.”

The Florida Man Games returned for Round 2 Saturday, as teams from around the state gathered to prove they have what it takes to join the ranks of the world’s worst superhero.

Following the success of last year's inaugural Florida Man Games in downtown St. Augustine, organizers moved Saturday's event a few miles away to the St. Johns County Fairgrounds, where they expected to have room for more spectators and tailgating.

The games were hosted by Florida comedians Josh Wicks Robinson and Kevin Flynn.

Poking fun at the state’s reputation for bizarre stories, last year's teams competed in Florida-themed events such as the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course and Beer Belly Sumo Wrestling. New events added this year include Hurricane Party Prep: Grocery Aisle Brawl and Human Beer Pong.

It was unclear by Saturday night which one of the ten teams competing took home the top prize.

open image in gallery Blake Setser, of Jacksonville, Florida, competes in the lawnmower racing event during the Florida Man Games on Saturday ( AP )

Ten teams from around the state, from Fort Myers to Pensacola, were competing. Last year's winner, team Hanky Spanky from St. Augustine, returned to defend their snakeskin championship belt. Also competing this year was an all-female team called the Ball Busters.

Croix Bruns, a 29-year-old technician for Dave & Buster’s, participated in the weaponized pool noodle competition. He has lived in Florida his whole life, with the tattoos “to show for it,” and he said he believes that a “true Florida Man” doesn’t prepare for the games.

“They’re just born ready to be great,” Bruns said. “They’re born ready for the trophy and ready for the title, and each year someone new has to be born for it.”

The Florida Man Games are something you won't find anywhere else, he said.

“We’ve got the Olympics and they’ve been around forever, but they don’t have gator tossing,” Bruns said. “They don’t have a contest where you've got to hold your beer and fight someone else at the same time.”

open image in gallery Poking fun at the state’s reputation for bizarre stories, last year's teams competed in Florida-themed events such as the Evading Arrest Obstacle Course and Beer Belly Sumo Wrestling ( AP )

Besides watching the events, guests have a chance to get up to Florida Man shenanigans themselves. They can interact with alligators from Gatorland and ride a mechanical alligator. The games also feature a show by " Midget Wrestling Warriors " and lawnmower racing hosted by NASCAR driver Jeffrey Earnhardt.

To announcer Che Durena, the games embody Florida in a competitive sense.

“It’s exactly on-brand the way I thought it would be,” he said. “It’s the right level of grimy and extravagance and debaucherous. It’s exactly what I want. It’s a lot of people day drinking, a lot of people getting sunburnt, a lot of people just partying and acting foolish in the best way.”

The “Florida Man” phenomenon seeped into the nation’s consciousness thanks in part to a Twitter account that started in 2013 with the handle @_FloridaMan. The account touted “real-life stories of the world’s worst superhero,” sharing news headlines such as “Florida Man Bites Dog to ‘Establish Dominance’ ” and “Florida Man Tried to Pay for McDonald’s With Weed.”

open image in gallery The ‘Florida Man’ phenomenon seeped into the nation’s consciousness thanks in part to a Twitter account ( AP )

open image in gallery Annie Polen, of Tampa, wears a homemade alligator hat and a stuffed alligator purse while attending the Florida Man Games ( AP )