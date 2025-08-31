Florida man driving a special truck designed to safely absorb the impact of crashes killed after car plows into the vehicle
The incident occurred in the early hours of Saturday morning on the southbound I-75 in Broward County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol
The Scorpion Crash Truck – a specially designed vehicle that includes a crumple zone to protect highway workers – was following another truck that was moving slowly and painting lines on the roadway and hard shoulder.
Around 1.30 a.m., a pick-up truck towing a boat came up behind the workers but failed to slow down and crashed into the Scorpion truck.
However, the collision pushed the Scorpion truck into the vehicle in front of it and the driver, a 64-year-old man from Miami, sustained severe injuries.
The man, who has not been identified, was airlifted to a nearby hospital but later died from his injuries, the FHP said. The two men in the truck painting lines were uninjured.
According to the FHP the three men in the pick-up truck also sustained injuries in the incident.
The driver, a 42-year-old man, and the 50-year-old male passenger, both sustained minor injuries. The third man, from Fort Lauderdale, had serious injuries.
The Independent reached out to the Florida Highway Patrol for more information, but understands that the incident is still under investigation.
