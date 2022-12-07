Florida mother of five dies after fire pit accident

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida mother of five died after a shocking fire pit accident in the backyard of the family home as she spent time with her children and friends.

Nicole Foltz was trying to reignite the fire at the property in Tarpon Springs, Florida, when the gas can she was holding exploded in her hands.

Foltz suffered burns on nearly 100 per cent of her body and died at Tampa General Hospital hospital three days after the incident, according to WTVT.

“I had just gone inside and to my knowledge, she decided to try to keep the fire going, keep the fun going,” her husband, Jeff Foltz, told the station.

After she placed another log on the fire, she then “poured the gas into it, and it ignited and blew the can up in her hands.”

And he added: “Accidents do happen, and they can ruin your life.”

The accident also injured the couple’s son, Jeffrey, who suffered second-degree burns on 40 per cent of his body and who spent 12 days in the hospital before being discharged.

“He’s staying pretty strong. I’m sure the whole crew there was really surprised to hear that two days after we got home he was walking,” said Mr Foltz.

A GoFundMe has raised nearly $30,000 to help support her family.

Florida mother Nicole Foltz killed in fire pit accident (Fox13)

“Nicole was loved so much because she truly loved life,” stated a post on the fundraiser.

“Her radiant smile always filled the room. She was always there for everyone — there for every relative, every friend, every customer, every coworker, every birthday, every anniversary, every day.

“All donations will assist the family with Nicole’s funeral costs, her hospital bills, young Jeffrey’s existing and ongoing hospital bills for skin graphs and long-term rehabilitation, childcare, and ongoing living expenses for the surviving family of six who are now without Nicole’s income.”