Four dead in apparent murder-suicide in Florida, police say

Police said a boy was among the four victims of the shooting

Bevan Hurley
Tuesday 14 June 2022 19:46
<p>Four people including a child are dead in an apparent murder-suicide in Casselberry, central Florida</p>

Four people including a boy are dead after an apparent murder-suicide in central Florida on Tuesday morning.

Police received a 911 call at about 7am from a man who said he had been shot in an apartment in Coawood Court,  Casselberry.

They found three people dead and one person suffering serious gunshot wounds at the property.

Two males, an adult and a juvenile, and two female adults, died in the incident, which police described as a murder-suicide.

“Preliminary information has indicated this is a circumstance involving a subject who committed triple homicide and then suicide,” a spokesperson for the police department said in a statement. 

Paramedics provided trauma care to the injured and transported at least one patient from the scene,” the Casselberry Police Department said in an statement.

“Tragically, all four individuals succumbed to their injuries and are deceased.”

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in