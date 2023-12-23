Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe: $20 for 1 year
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Multiple people injured in shooting at Florida shopping mall

Police say the suspect has ‘fled’ the scene but the shooting is no longer active

Kelly Rissman
Saturday 23 December 2023 22:20
Comments
<p>Shooting broke out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida</p>

Shooting broke out at Paddock Mall in Ocala, Florida

(Ocala Police Department)

Multiple people have been injured in a shooting at a mall in Ocala, Florida – with the suspect still at large.

The shooting broke out just before 4.20pm on Saturday afternoon at Paddock Mall.

Multiple people were wounded though the exact number and their conditions are not currently clear.

Ocala Police said in a post on X that officers were “responding to an active shooting situation that occurred at the Paddock Mall”.

“There is a heavy police presence on scene and we will provide more information as it becomes available. Please avoid the area at this time,” the statement read.

Ten minutes later, police said that the shooting was no longer active and that the “suspect is believed to have fled”.

“There is no longer an active shooting situation. There are multiple people injured. The suspect is believed to have fled. The mall is being evacuated at this time. Please avoid the area as police investigate,” the post read.

The mall is located at 3100 SW College Road.

Law enforcement officials are expected to hold a press conference outside the mall at an unspecified time after 5pm.

The Independent has reached out to Ocala Police.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in