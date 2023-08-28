Jump to content

Police helicopter crashes into Florida apartment building

No deaths have been reported

Graig Graziosi
Monday 28 August 2023 16:24
Comments

Two people in Florida were hospitalised after a helicopter crash in Broward County, Florida. The aircraft smashed into a building, leaving a smoldering hole in its roof.

The crash occurred around 8:45am in Pompano Beach, Florida, according to WSVN.

The Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue helicopter smashed into an apartment building, leaving a black, burning scar across its roof. According to Pompano Beach Fire Rescue, two people from the building required medical treatment.

The sheriff's department confirmed that three people were on board the helicopter when it crashed, and that two of those individuals have been taken to Broward Health for treatment. Officials said that the individuals transported to the hospital were not seriously hurt.

The condition of the third individual is currently unknown, but not deaths have been reported since the incident.

A dramatic video captured the moment the helicopter lost control and fell from the sky.

In the footage the police helicopter can be seen zipping overhead before it slows and begins to turn. Smoke begins pouring out of the aircraft as it goes into a spin, eventually falling out of the sky and crashing into the apartment building below.

Fire crews raced to the scene to help battle the blaze and rescue the occupants of both the apartment and the helicopter.

Investigators are still determining what could have caused the crash.

Broward County School Officials assured parents that, while the helicopter did crash a few blocks from a school, there were no reported injuries among any students or staff.

The crash forced the closure of the North Dixie Highway between Northeast Fifth Street and Northeast 10th Street.

