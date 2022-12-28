Florida police officer filmed dragging handcuffed woman on the ground is fired

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A Florida police officer who was captured on video dragging a handcuffed woman into jail has been fired.

Officer Gregory Damon violated Tampa Police Department policies during the November incident, an internal investigation found.

The officer had been with the department since 2016 and his firing was officially announced by officials on Tuesday.

The female suspect had been arrested for trespassing, and body camera video showed her refusing to leave the officer’s patrol car at the Orient Road Jail, telling him “I want you to drag me.”

The video footage showed Officer Damon getting the woman out of the car and dragging her by the arm across a concrete floor.

During the incident, the officer stopped once and asked her to get up off the floor but she refused. He then continued to drag her to a doorway where he called for other officers to assist him, which is where the video footage cuts off.

The suspect was uninjured during the incident but used “vulgar and obscene language.” In response, “rather than remaining professional, Damon himself made rude and derogatory comments to the arrestee,” the TPD said in a statement.

TPD says that it changed its policy in 2013 to prevent its officers from dragging uncooperative suspects on the floor.

The department says that officers should instead get help from other law enforcement or jail booking staff to help them move a prisoner.

“Professionalism is not only expected, it is demanded, in every encounter our officers have with the public, regardless of the arrestee being uncooperative or unpleasant in return. As law enforcement officers, we are held to a higher standard,” said Interim Police Chief Lee Bercaw. “The actions of one individual should not tarnish the work of the nearly 1,000 officers protecting and serving our city who, on any given day, encounter people who choose to be uncooperative during the arresting and booking process; however, they do not let the actions of that individual deter them from following the policies and procedures put in place for safety. This former officer’s actions were unacceptable and are not tolerated at this department, which is why we acted swiftly in initiating an internal investigation, relieving him of his duties, and ultimately terminating his employment.”