‘Have him die somewhere else’: Neighbours heckled good samaritan, Florida police say

Florida homeowners shouted, “Get off our lawn” as a gardener rushed to a man’s aid while he was having convulsions.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office (PBSO) recognised the good samaritan as a “hero” in a Facebook post last week, after he saw a neighbour suffering a “serious seizure”.

Without hesitation, the kind stranger named Tony attempted to help the man “in terrible shape” and stop his car from rolling down Dunes Road, Palm Beach County. “It ran over Tony’s foot, but thankfully he had steel-toe boots on!” read PBSO’s post. He managed to stop the car on a neighbour’s lawn.

The gardener screamed for help to which the neighbours replied: “Get off our lawn!” followed by “Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else.” After remembering where the man in distress lived, Tony was able to find his wife and have her call the emergency services.

Thankfully, thanks to Tony’s actions, the man in need pulled through. He phoned the PBSO to ask for the kind stranger’s details. The husband and wife contacted the gardener and met him to thank him in person.

The PBSO’s post has received more than 10,000 reactions from the public, praising Tony and condemning the actions of the hostile neighbours.

“Tony is definitely a hero. May God bless him! Shame on the people that were so heartless,” said one user.

“Thank you for being a hero! And to the person who said let him die somewhere else, I hope you’re super embarrassed right now! Jerk,” posted another.

The Independent has contacted PBSO for further comment.