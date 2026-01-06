Florida used black paint to cover its colorful crosswalks. It cost one county $31,000 and is already fading away
Black paint was applied to colorful crosswalks across Florida over the summer to meet state rules requiring crosswalk updates to avoid losing state funding
New Florida state‑mandated crosswalk changes in Oviedo are already showing signs of deterioration, just months after Seminole County reportedly spent more than $31,000 of taxpayer money painting bright green crossings black.
Oviedo Mayor Megan Sladek shared a photo Monday showing the original green paint, used for high-visibility crosswalks installed in 2024 along pedestrian and bike trails to improve safety, peeking through the black overlay.
“I’m looking forward to when the FDOT’s (Florida Department of Transportation) black paint fails at the Pulse crosswalk,” Sladek wrote. “In the meantime, I’ll settle for the black paint failing here and at lots of places in Oviedo. #LoveOviedo”
The Independent has contacted FDOT and Sladek for comment.
The black paint was applied in compliance with state regulations by the FDOT, requiring local governments to update crosswalks in June by September 4 or risk losing state transportation funding.
The changes are part of the same statewide initiative that led to the removal of a rainbow crosswalk outside of Orlando’s Pulse nightclub, sparking debate over cost, safety and the effectiveness of the regulations.
In July, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy urged all 50 states, plus Washington D.C. and Puerto Rico, to keep intersections free of political or decorative markings.
“Taxpayers expect their dollars to fund safe streets, not rainbow crosswalks,” Duffy said in a public statement shared on social media. “Political banners have no place on public roads.”
Sladek added in the Facebook comments Monday, “Pulse was, at the time, the deadliest mass shooting in US history, and I see no problem with commemorating that historic event with art that the survivors believe represent the people who were murdered.”
A News 6 investigation in October revealed that Seminole County spent over $31,000 of taxpayer money to cover the crosswalks. The expenses included $3,200 on paint and supplies and more than $24,000 in labor to meet the deadline, according to financial records obtained by the outlet.
The county spent additional thousands on vehicles and equipment for the crosswalk repainting project, News 6 reported.
Although the painting affected a small portion of Seminole County’s $1.1 billion budget, officials called the expense unnecessary, noting FDOT had originally approved the green crosswalks before changing design standards, which prohibited non-uniform markings like decorative crosswalks.
“While the dollar amount is little, it’s silly,” Seminole County District 4 Commissioner Amy Lockhart told News 6 about the costly crosswalk repainting effort. “It does add up.”
“We all want taxpayer money wisely spent, but we have to work together,” Lockhart said.
