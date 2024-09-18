Scores of invasive pythons captured in Florida including nearly 10ft snake

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.



Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election Andrew Feinberg White House Correspondent

Scores of Burmese pythons have been captured in Florida.

The snakes, which are an invasive species, were rounded up in a 10-day competition involving 850 participants from 33 states and Canada.

Burmese pythons were first discovered in the Sunshine state in the late 1970s and pose a threat to Florida’s ecology by outcompeting native snake species, and eating endangered Key Largo wood rats.

The python have few predators because of their large size, with adult Burmese pythons in Florida averaging between six and nine feet.

A man attempts to wrangle a Burmese python during the competition this year. More than 700 participants were from Florida, according to wildlife officials. ( Florida FWC )

During the recent contest, the biggest snake caught was nine feet and 11 inches long. The pythons are captured by hand, with participants wearing protective gloves and using tongs.

Ronald Kiger was the Ultimate Grand Prize winner, removing a total of 20 pythons, and receiving the grand prize of $10,000.

The annual Florida Python Challenge is hosted by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

2024 Python Challenge Ultimate Grand Prize winner Ronald Kiger poses with a large Burmese python. Kiger caught 20 of the snakes, earning him $10,000. ( Florida FWC )

“Over 14,000 pythons have been successfully removed by FWC and South Florida Water Management District contractors since 2017. This collective effort continues to have a direct positive impact on the Everglades and our native wildlife through removal and awareness,” FWC Chairman Rodney Barreto said in a statement.

Burmese pythons are native to India, lower China, the Malay Peninsula and some islands of the East Indies.

In Florida, they are found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem and more than 22,000 wild Burmese pythons have been removed from the state of Florida since 2000.

The FWC says anyone may remove and humanely kill pythons and other nonnative reptiles at any time on private lands with landowner permission and on 32 of its managed lands throughout the area.