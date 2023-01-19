Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Florida congressman Greg Steube rushed to hospital after falling from roof: ‘Please pray’

The representative, who serves Florida’s 17th congressional district, was reportedly ‘doing routine home maintenance’

Rituparna Chatterjee
Thursday 19 January 2023 04:25
Comments
<p>Florida Congressman Injured</p>

Florida Congressman Injured

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Congressman Greg Steube fell off a roof on his property late on Wednesday and sustained several injuries, his team said.

The representative, 44, who serves Florida’s 17th congressional district, was taken to a hospital, according to reports.

Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” his team tweeted.

According to news media platform Florida Politics, the Republican was being taken to a Sarasota region hospital.

Recommended

The report said the Sarasota Republican was reportedly “doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet to the ground”.

He was found by a staffer to US representative Vern Buchanan, who serves with Mr Steube on the House Ways and Means Committee, the Florida Politics report added.

Republican Brian Mast tweeted: “Praying for you, brother.”

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in