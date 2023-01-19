Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Congressman Greg Steube fell off a roof on his property late on Wednesday and sustained several injuries, his team said.

The representative, 44, who serves Florida’s 17th congressional district, was taken to a hospital, according to reports.

“Congressman Steube was involved in an accident on his property late this afternoon and has sustained several injuries. We will provide additional updates when possible. Please pray for the Congressman and his family,” his team tweeted.

According to news media platform Florida Politics, the Republican was being taken to a Sarasota region hospital.

The report said the Sarasota Republican was reportedly “doing routine home maintenance and apparently fell from his roof about 25 feet to the ground”.

He was found by a staffer to US representative Vern Buchanan, who serves with Mr Steube on the House Ways and Means Committee, the Florida Politics report added.

Republican Brian Mast tweeted: “Praying for you, brother.”