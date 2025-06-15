Bodycam footage shows horrifying moment cops helped Florida girl with severed hand after shark attack

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Newly released bodycam footage captured the terrifying moments after a young girl nearly lost her hand in a shark attack while snorkeling off the coast of Florida.

Little Leah Lendel, 9, was snorkeling near the shore at a beach in Boca Grande on Wednesday when a shark attacked, partially severing her hand, her mother, Nadia Lendel, told NBC Miami.

"And then she flies out and like I look over, I don't know if I heard a yell or what, but she went that and I see her hand hanging, like a piece and there's blood everywhere," her mother told police through tears.

“I started screaming to my husband to hurry up and get out because I had so many babies, I didn't know who to grab. I got the point, it's a shark,” she continued.

Police body camera footage captured the moments following the horrifying attack, as rescue crews and several men came to the girl’s aid.

open image in gallery Leah Lendel was snorkeling near the shore at a beach in Boca Grande on Wednesday when the shark attacked her, severing her hand. ( Lee County Sheriff's Office )

“Hi there, sweetheart, you’re being very brave,” an officer can be heard telling the little girl as rescue crews work to stop the bleeding.

Leah’s father, who was swimming several feet away, rushed to help his daughter to shore while several witnesses jumped into action to help wrap up her hand.

"We were just sitting down, taking lunch and we start hearing like, 'Help,' so we jumped out of the water, we jumped out of the chair, he jumped on the water to take the shark out of his hands," said one of the good Samaritans.

The witnesses had wrapped Leah’s hand in towels before she was airlifted to a hospital for emergency surgery.

open image in gallery ( Lee County Sheriff's office )

According to the girl’s family, the surgeons were able to fix her hand, though she will still require therapy in order for her hand to function properly again.

"The doctors were able to do some miracles and put her hand back together," her uncle, Max Derinsky told NBC News. "She will be in the hospital for a while and then a lot of physical therapy to hopefully get her hand functioning again."