A Florida school is telling students who get vaccinated to stay away from school premises for a month because of an unfounded fear that they’ll infect others.

Centner Academy, a private school in Miami, is requiring students to quarantine at home for 30 days after each dose of the vaccine.

“Because of the potential impact on other students and our school community, vaccinated students will need to stay at home for 30 days post-vaccination for each dose and booster they receive and may return to school after 30 days as long as the student is healthy and symptom-free,” said a letter sent to parents of students at the school.

The letter also told parents to “hold off” on getting their children vaccinated until the summer holidays “when there will be time for the potential transmission or shedding onto others to decrease”.

School officials told Business Insider that the “policy was enacted as a prudent precautionary measure after much thoughtful deliberation”.

They reportedly also repeated a false claim that vaccinated people pose a risk of infection to others, despite the fact none of the authorised Covid vaccines contain the virus that causes Covid.

“What kind of nonsense is this?” Dr. Aileen Marty, an infectious disease expert at Florida International University, told WSVN in response to the school’s claims. “They made that up. That’s science fiction – not even science fiction because it’s pure fiction.”

A fact sheet published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said: “A Covid-19 vaccine cannot make you sick with Covid-19,” also stating: “Covid-19 vaccines are safe and effective at preventing Covid-19, including severe illness and death.”

The school hit headlines earlier in April this year for announcing they would not employ teachers who had received a Covid vaccine.