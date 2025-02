A Florida Gator took on a Florida gator. Billy Horschel prevailed in the matchup at PGA National

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Gator took on a gator. Billy Horschel won.

Let's explain: Horschel played his college golf for the Florida Gators, so he knows plenty about the wildlife that gets seen on courses in the Sunshine State — including, yes, alligators. And when a gator made its way onto the course at PGA National on Thursday, Horschel knew what to do.

The Florida native grabbed a 60-degree wedge, poked at the gator and got it to retreat back to the water. And he made it look easy.

“I’m not afraid of gators,” Horschel said. “Listen, as I tell most people, I said, they’re more afraid of you. The majority of the time they’re only going to come after you during mating season where they’re a little aggressive and then if you’re around their nest when they’ve got some eggs. The majority of the time, they’re fine.”

Horschel had just finished playing the sixth hole at PGA National, his 15th hole of the day in Round 1 of the Cognizant Classic. As he was walking to the next tee, he saw the gator crawling about and a police officer was trying to shoo it away with no success.

“He was going nowhere good," Horschel said. "So, I just went over there, helped the cop.”

Horschel said he wondered if the officer was going to use a Taser to try and distract the gator. A golf club did the trick just fine.

He walked up to the right side of the gator and used the blade of his wedge to basically poke its shoulder, getting it to change course. The gator got the hint and veered back to its left. Horschel followed the gator across the grass, watching it head directly to the water. The whole exchange took about six seconds.

So, Horschel's day in wildlife terms: four birdies, one eagle and one gator. He shot a 5-under 66, finishing seven shots behind early leader Jake Knapp after his round of 59 — the 15th such round in PGA Tour history.

“I grew up with my dad grabbing their tail when they’re on the side of the bank and shooing them back in the water,” Horschel said. “I never touched a tail with my hand but I’ve done it with a club. Not that big of a deal.”

___

AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf