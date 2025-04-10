Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Florida teacher was fired by a school district after she called a pupil by their preferred name without getting permission from their parents.

More than 11,000 people have signed a Change.org petition to support Melissa Calhoun, a “beloved” educator at Satelite High School in Viera, about 52 miles from Orlando.

The petition states Calhoun, who worked for the district for 11 years, is “being punished merely for showing respect to a student’s choices.

“She was reprimanded for referring to a student by the name they prefer rather than their official name — a direct blow to personal rights and respect.”

According to News 6, Brevard Public Schools isn’t renewing Calhoun’s contract for the next year over the incident.

Melissa Calhoun, a Florida teacher, won't have her contract renewed after she called a pupil by their preferred name without parental consent, a school district says ( Change.org )

Last year, Florida passed a law requiring teachers to only call students by their preferred names if their parents had given written permission, an action the district says was not taken in the case. Instead, Calhoun admitted she knowingly chose not to comply with state law and received a letter of reprimand.

“This directly violates state law and the district’s standardized process for written parental consent,” the district said in a statement obtained by the outlet. “BPS supports parents’ rights to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s lives, and Florida law affirms their right to be informed.”

“Teachers, like all employees, are expected to follow the law.”

The Independent contacted the district and Calhoun for comment.

District officials were made aware of the incident after the child’s parents came forward.

Calhoun’s supporters say her actions should not have resulted in her dismissal.

“Every child deserves to be educated in an environment where they feel respected and valued. Teachers like Ms Calhoun, who understand and act on this principle, are essential to create such an environment,” the petition states.

“It is in the best interest of our kids, their future, our community, and the continuous development of an inclusive educational environment for us to stand with Ms Calhoun.”

Calhoun had a 10-month contract with the district expiring in May 2025. The state will review her teaching certificate based on her actions, the district said, adding it chose not to renew her contract until the issue is resolved with the state.

The teacher previously worked at DeLaura Middle School, next to the high school, before her current position.

According to Calhoun’s LinkedIn page, she taught AP Literature and pre-AP classes.