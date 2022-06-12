Florida teen was accepted to every Ivy League university: ‘I just decided to shoot my shot’

The 17-year-old has chosen to study government at Harvard later this year

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Sunday 12 June 2022 22:25
Comments
<p>Florida teenager Ashley Adirika is headed to Harvard after being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools.</p><p></p>

Florida teenager Ashley Adirika is headed to Harvard after being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools.

(ABC News)

A Florida teenager is headed to Harvard University after being accepted to all eight prestigious Ivy League schools.

Ashley Adirika, 17, says she applied to every one of the schools after a friend encouraged her and told her to “shoot her shot.”

And it proved worthwhile as she received offers and scholarships to each of them, and seven other top universities across the United States.

What makes it even more impressive is that the chance of being accepted into one Ivy League university is between three and eight per cent.

But that did not stop her from getting accepted into Brown, Columbia, Cornell, Dartmouth, Harvard, Penn, Princeton and Yale.

Recommended

Ashley is a first-generation Nigerian-American, and her mother emigrated to the US from her home country three decades ago and was surrounded by her family when she learned of her impressive feat.

The talented teenager graduated from Miami Beach Senior High School earlier this month and found out she had been accepted on “Ivy Day” in March, when all the universities announce who they have taken.

“I just decided to shoot my shot at all of them and see if it would land. And I had no idea that I would get accepted into all of them,” she said.

“On Ivy Day, I remember crying a lot and just being extremely surprised.”

And she added: “It was surreal. It felt amazing to know the work that I put into my educational journey was paying off and to see [colleges] recognise that.”

Recommended

Ashley plans on majoring in government when she arrives at Harvard, which is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts, later this year.

“Before the college application process, Yale was actually my top choice. But when I did further research for what I want to do specifically, which is explorations in policy and social policy and things of that nature, Harvard just had a better program,” she said.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in