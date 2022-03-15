Florida tourist spends night in stranger’s home after confusing it for Airbnb

A Florida tourist became an unintentional intruder when he mixed-up his Airbnb address and stayed the night in the wrong house.

Paul Drecksler says that he arrived in Miami late at night to officiate a friend’s wedding and accidentally broke into someone else’s house.

“This is the best possible outcome of breaking into someone’s home and spending the night in their bed,” Mr Drecksler told 7NewsMiami.

“I had accidentally got the address wrong going from the Airbnb app into the Google maps; the address became the house right next door.”

He told the news channel that he followed the Airbnb instructions and once inside the house found the bed made with two towels waiting for him.

So he fell asleep and woke up when the bemused homeowner knocked on the bedroom the following morning.

“I get woken up by a knock on the door. I was surprised the guy even knocked on his own door. He goes, ‘Hey, can I help you? This is my house,’ and I’m like, ‘Um, no, this is an Airbnb that I rented.’ He goes, ‘No, this is my house,’” said Mr Drecksler.

The wrong house (7NewsMiami)

I could’ve been woken up to an angry homeowner. Really bad things could’ve happened.”

The homeowner showed him out and Mr Drecksler found his actual Airbnb next door.

The right house (7NewsMiami)

“In hindsight, now, I look back, all the clues were there. This is not the right Airbnb, but at 2 o’clock, your brain is like, this is it. This is the one.

“I’ve stayed in hundreds of Airbnbs, and never had this happen before.”