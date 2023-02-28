Train carrying 30,000 gallons of propane derails in Florida

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A train carrying sheet rock and propane has derailed in Sarasota County, Florida.

Emergency crews responded to the scene where five Seminole Gulf Railway cars toppled off the tracks, according to NBC affiliate WFLA.

Southern Manatee Fire Rescue Chief Robert Bounds told the outlet that the car carrying 30,000 gallons of propane was not leaking and that the accident scene is safe. No injuries were reported.

Hazmat crews were deployed to help contain the scene.

Emergency responders had to siphon 30,000 gallons of propane out of the tanker before they could clear the car from the scene of the accident. Infrared cameras were used to monitor the propane while it was being drained from the car.

“We are proud of our first responders,” Manatee County Board of County Commissioners Chair Kevin Van Ostenbridge said. “Their quick action has helped maintain the safety and security of our citizens.”

The accident comes at a time when the public at large is paying attention to the nation's railways, driven largely by the disastrous train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.

A Norfolk Southern train traveling through the village derailed in early February, and emergency crews were forced to vent and burn the hazardous and highly flammable vinyl chloride gas it was carrying to prevent an explosion.

Residents in the village have been concerned over the health ramifications of the fallout from the chemical burn as federal agencies continue to lead the clean-up effort in the village.

At least three other trains have derailed since the East Palestine train derailment, but none have resulted in dangerous chemical spills or injuries. A train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Detroit, and trains in Nebraska and another in Ohio have derailed since the East Palestine accident.

Despite the recent press coverage, train derailments are not especially rare events.

Bureau of Transportation Statistics show that an average of 1,704 trains derail each year.