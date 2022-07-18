Video shows herd of escaped cows causing huge traffic jam on Florida turnpike

A herd of 70 cattle that was released from a burning trailer caused traffic carnage on a turnpike in central Florida on Monday.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the cab of a livestock hauler caught fire at 11.38am on a northbound turnpike near Saint Cloud in Osceola County.

WESH2 reported the 47-year-old driver pulled over as the cab caught fire, and opened the trailer doors so the herd could escape the smoke and flames.

Emergency responders extinguished the blaze, but not before the animals spread out along the highway.

Officers closed the turnpike in both directions as they tried to corral the cows into vehicles, causing huge traffic delays.

Cows spilled out on to a Florida turnpike after they were freed from a burning cattle hauler (WESH)

As of 2.58pm, the roads were still closed as officers tried to wrangle the animals.

Florida Highway Patrol said the truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.