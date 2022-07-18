Video shows herd of escaped cows causing huge traffic jam on Florida turnpike
Traffic on the turnpike was blocked for hours after the herd of cattle were let out of a burning truck-trailer
A herd of 70 cattle that was released from a burning trailer caused traffic carnage on a turnpike in central Florida on Monday.
The Florida Highway Patrol said the cab of a livestock hauler caught fire at 11.38am on a northbound turnpike near Saint Cloud in Osceola County.
WESH2 reported the 47-year-old driver pulled over as the cab caught fire, and opened the trailer doors so the herd could escape the smoke and flames.
Emergency responders extinguished the blaze, but not before the animals spread out along the highway.
Officers closed the turnpike in both directions as they tried to corral the cows into vehicles, causing huge traffic delays.
As of 2.58pm, the roads were still closed as officers tried to wrangle the animals.
HOLY COW(s): cows all over roadway @fl511_turnpike MM 225 near Canoe Creek Service Plaza in #Osceloa County. Traffic blocked in both directions. @MyNews13 #News13Osceola @MyNews13Traffic pic.twitter.com/f2CVAdIDxt— Greg Pallone (@gpallone13) July 18, 2022
Florida Highway Patrol said the truck driver was uninjured and remained at the scene.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies