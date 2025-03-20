Florida man wins $15M from scratcher bought from a Wawa
Port Orange resident defied 5.5 million-to-one odds to rake in an eight-figure fortune
It has been revealed that a Florida man stopped at a gas station and became a millionaire after purchasing a winning $15 million scratch-off ticket in October last year.
The Florida lottery announced Wednesday that John Eichinger Jr. bought the $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier ticket, worth $30, from a Wawa at 1031 Dunlawton Avenue in Port Orange, just north of Orlando.
Officials said the 53-year-old Volusia County local, who claimed the ticket in October last year, visited the Florida Lottery headquarters in Tallahassee to collect his winnings.
Eichinger opted for a one-time, lump-sum payout of $8,968,000 rather than annual payments over 30 years. The store also received $30,000 for selling the winning ticket. Eichinger has yet to speak publicly about his winnings.
He was the first person to redeem one of four $15 million scratch-offs, according to the Florida Lottery website. Two of the top prize Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs remain.
The odds of winning the jackpot were almost one in 5.5 million.
According to lottery officials, another winning $15,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off was purchased at a Publix in Gainesville in January.
The winner, from Winter Park, had been marked down as an “exempt pursuant." Unless otherwise waived, the names of lottery winners of $250,000 or greater remain anonymous for 90 days from the date the prize is claimed.
Three other Florida residents have claimed the $1,000,000 Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-off prize.
Lottery officials said Mykel Lane, 37, from Boca Raton, claimed a ticket after purchasing it from a local 7-Eleven in November. They added that he won the $1 million prize on the first scratch.
Lane chose to receive his winnings as a one-off payment of $597,700. The gas station will also receive a $2,000 bonus commission.
A Panama City and Gainesville resident, both currently marked as exempt pursuant, also claimed the $1 million ticket in January and March, respectively. They chose to receive their winnings in cash rather than annual payments.
Neither of the two $25 million Gold Rush Multiplier scratch-offs had been claimed by Thursday morning.
Since its launch in September, Gold Rush Multiplier has offered nearly $490 million in cash prizes, with odds of 1-in-2.6.
According to lottery officials, the Florida Lottery’s scratch-off games, which began in 1988, have awarded more than $65.6 billion in prizes and generated almost $20 million for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments