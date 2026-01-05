Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Thirty states have landed in the CDC’s worst tier for flu activity and health officials warn the severe season is likely to get worse.

New government data posted Monday — for flu activity through the week of Christmas — showed that, by some measures, this season is already surpassing the flu epidemic of last winter, one of the harshest in recent history.

COVID-19 infections also have been rising, other federal data show, though they remain less common than flu.

Flu infections surged over the holidays, with 45 states reporting high or very high flu activity during the week of Christmas, up from 30 states the week before.

A CDC flu map shows the states reporting the highest level of flu activity, with 30 states now reporting ‘very high’ activity ( CDC )

Thirty states moved into the “very high” flu activity tier in the most recent data. The kind of flu that’s been spreading may be driving the higher numbers, public health experts say.

One type of flu virus, called A H3N2, historically has caused the most hospitalizations and deaths in older people.

So far this season, that’s the type most frequently reported. Even more concerning, more than 90% of the H3N2 infections analyzed were a new version — known as the subclade K variant — that differs from the strain in this year’s flu shots.

The flu can cause mild to severe illness, and at times can lead to death. Flu symptoms usually come on suddenly.

States reporting 'very high' flu activity Alabama

Alaska

Arkansas

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Georgia

Idaho

Indiana

Kansas

Kentucky

Louisiana

Maine

Massachusetts

Michigan

Minnesota

Missouri

Nebraska

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New Mexico

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Ohio

Rhode Island

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas

Virginia

People who have flu often feel some or all of these signs and symptoms:

fever or feeling feverish/chills

cough

sore throat

runny or stuffy nose

muscle or body aches

headaches

fatigue (tiredness)

some people may have vomiting and diarrhea, though this is more common in children than adults

Flu seasons often don’t peak until January or February, so it’s too early to know how big a problem that mismatch will be.

Last flu season was bad, with the overall flu hospitalization rate the highest since the H1N1 flu pandemic 15 years ago. Child flu deaths reached 288, the worst recorded for regular U.S. flu season.

Nine pediatric flu deaths have been reported so far this season. For children, the percentage of emergency department visits due to flu has already surpassed the highest mark seen during the 2024-2025 season.

The percentage of doctor's office and medical clinic visits that were due to flu-like illness also was higher late last month than at any point during the previous flu season.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates at least 11 million illnesses, 120,000 hospitalizations and 5,000 deaths from flu have already occurred this season.

The agency recommends that everyone 6 months and older who has not yet been vaccinated this season get an annual influenza vaccine.