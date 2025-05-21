Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Sticking to a healthy diet can be incredibly challenging in America, the world’s fast food capital.

Ensuring you have a balanced diet can sometimes feel like a full-time job, while there are also several factors out of our control like genetics, free time, and access to health and unprocessed food.

Now, new data from the Pew Research Center says Americans are also feeling the price pain at their grocery stores, with roughly 7 in 10, or 69 percent, reporting that the increased cost of healthy food in recent years has made it more difficult to eat healthy.

Income disparity

This was particularly true for lower-income adults, a survey conducted from Feb. 24 to March 2 found. However, 90 percent of the survey’s more than 5,100 respondents say healthy food has gotten more expensive in recent years.

open image in gallery High prices are making eating healthy harder for Americans. A Pew Research Center survey found that 69 percent of people who responded said the increased cost of healthy food in recent years has made it more difficult to eat healthy ( Getty Images/iStock )

“This gap is especially stark when it comes to Americans who say it’s a lot more difficult to eat healthy,” Pew said. “Nearly half of lower-income Americans (46 percent) say the increased cost makes it a lot more difficult to eat healthy, compared with 15 percent of upper-income adults – a 31-point gap.”

The cost of food has increased steadily since 2020, with prices for food from grocery stores ticking up by 1.2 percent last year and prices of food away from home rising by more than 4 percent, according to the Department of Agriculture. Notably, egg and poultry prices have increased with the continued spread of H5N1 bird flu.

Differences in Access

For those living in rural areas and people with lower incomes, sticker shock may not be the only concern. Access to healthy food is easier for upper-income adults. Equally, larger shares of urban and suburban Americans say they can easily find healthy food nearby, compared with rural Americans.

Although, about two-third of respondents said it was very or somewhat easy to find healthy food close to them.

open image in gallery Adults should consume 1.5-to-two cup-equivalents of fruits and two-to-three cup-equivalents of vegetables daily, according to federal health authorities. But, most U.S. adults to meet recommendations ( Getty Images/iStock )

Meeting nutrition guidelines

All of this said, just about 2 in 10 Americans described their own diets of healthy, and a fifth of respondents said their diets are not too or not at all healthy. Just 21 percent said their diets were extremely or very healthy.

Federal health authorities report that only around 12 percent of adults meet the recommendations for fruit and 10 percent meet those for vegetables.

Many U.S. adults have unhealthy diets, Pew notes, with potentially deadly consequences.