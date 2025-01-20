Why food prices are rising at the fastest pace in more than a year

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Consumers are continuing to face higher prices at their gorcery stores for eggs, bacon, cereal, sugar and chocolate continues to rise as suppliers experience industry-wide difficult conditions.

According to statistics from the U.S. Department of Labor released last week, the price of groceries increased 1.8 percent last month from a year earlier, the fastest pace in more than a year. Groceries are about 28 percent more expensive than they were five years ago and increased 0.3 percent in December, the fastest rate of 2024.

Several issues have contributed to the increases, according to The Wall Street Journal, including bird flu and climate change.

By and large, consumers are adapting to the higher prices, but continuously search for better deals at competing supermarkets and purchase cheaper items.

The cost of eggs is rising faster than most goods. The index for the product is up 37 percent from a year ago, with eggs selling for nearly $4.15 a dozen. The stock for the country’s largest egg supplier, Cal-Maine, has doubled since 2024.

The increase is due to the impact of deadly avian flu on egg supplies that spread across U.S. farms in 2022. Additionally, egg prices are known to fluctuate because wild birds migrate during winter, causing the virus to spread. Flocks are normally killed after infection is detected, the Journal reported.

Other products seeing significant increases are breakfast sausages and bacon. Meatpackers are intending to cut back their slaughter rates, meaning that the price of pork, beef and chicken could increase even more, the U.S. Department of Agriculture has indicated.

Some supermarket executives are trying to avoid passing on higher prices to consumers. One chain, Festival Foods of Wisconsin, is choosing to reduce its typical 10-cent profit on every dozen eggs sold instead of making them more expensive for consumers.

Chocolate and cereal makers have also raised prices for their products. Sugar costs are up, and executives at candy-makedrs like Hershey expect higher prices particularly for cocoa beans, which could boost the cost of popular products with high percentages of cocoa.

Tackling the increasing price of groceries was a hallmark of President Donald Trump’s campaign, and he has suggested he won because of his routine comments on supermarket prices.

Still, he has also recently suggested that reducing high grocery prices could be more difficult as they can’t easily be solved with quick policy changes.