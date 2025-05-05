Argument outside a Foot Locker turns to gunfire leaving two people dead
The suspect took a gun from a vehicle and began shooting at the victims after the argument turned violent, police have said said
Two men have died and two others are injured after a shooting outside a Foot Locker store in Michigan, according to police.
The shooting occurred in the parking lot of the store in Eight Mile Road, in Eastpointe, at 2:45p.m. Saturday, according to the Eastpointe Police Department.
"We know there were two groups of people that got into an argument, which turned physical, and during the fight, the suspect discharged a weapon," said Eastpointe Police Department Detective Lieutenant Alexander Holish.
The suspect is alleged to have taken a handgun from a vehicle and then started shooting. He then fled the scene in a black four-door sedan, police say.
One man died at the scene while the three other men were taken to hospital, where one died later.
The authorities say the suspects and victims knew each other, and that the two groups had been arguing outside the shoe store beforehand.
No arrests have yet been made as police try to track down the suspect, who is believed to have left the scene in the car with several females inside, reported local outlet Metro Detroit News.
The two injured victims are aged between 20-30 years old, reported Metro Detroit News.
Customers inside the store reportedly watched the incident in fear for their lives and were fortunate not to be caught in the crossfire, police said.
Holish said, "We know there were two groups of people that got into an argument, which turned physical, and during the fight, the suspect discharged a weapon.
“We are lucky that no innocent bystanders got hit by a stray bullet. We are very lucky that bullets didn't enter the store.”
One witness, who told CBS News his wife was working in a nail salon nearby at the time, said he was concerned about violence in the area.
“I got two young men myself, so I'm concerned about what's going on in the community," said Detroit resident Derrick Johnson.
"When I come out to see this keeps happening, it's a shame, man.
“We gotta stop doing this to one another. It doesn't make any sense."
Anyone who witnessed the altercation should call Eastpoint Police Department at 586-445-5100.
The Independent contacted the Eastpoint Police Department for updates.
