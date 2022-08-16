‘Amazing’ moment high school footballers pulled woman from her smoking car wreck

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A group of Georgia high school football players rescued a woman from her smoking car after a crash.

Rome High Football math teacher Luis Goya wrote on Facebook on Friday that he “witnessed something amazing” from the football players that morning.

“While I was in front of the school during my morning duty, I heard a loud noise at the intersection that appeared to be a wreck,” he wrote, adding that he ran towards the scene where a 50-year-old woman was stuck in her vehicle as the door had been jammed following a crash with another car.

“The door was jammed and in terrible shape,” he said. “While I was on the phone with the 911 dispatcher, the football players who witnessed the wreck, ran to the car and started helping the lady.”

“They literally started using their strength to pry the door open, so the lady could be released,” Mr Goya added. “After a few seconds of pulling and pushing the door, the boys ended up opening it and helped her get out of the car. She was shaking and still in panic, but our RHS boys gave her comfort and were able to help her.”

The school named the students as Cesar Parker, Treyvon Adams, Antwiion Carey, Messiah Daniels, Tyson Brown, Alto Moore.

(Rome City Schools)

“The Rome High School football players really showed up today. They went above and beyond to help this lady without hesitation,” Mr Goya said.

According to Rome Police Department Assistant Chief Debbie Burnett, the woman had swerved to avoid crashing into a car that had cut in front of her, leading to her striking another vehicle. She added that the driver who was at fault in the incident was 16 years old, according to CBS News.

“I knew I had to help or something. I knew my friends were going to feel the same way as me,” Treyvon, 16, told Good Morning America.

He said he heard a “big boom”.

“The sound was very, very loud. The car was crushed. There was glass everywhere,” he added.

“Once I’d seen the car smoking, I was thinking as if the car was going to blow up,” Antwiion told the programme.

Treyvon told USA Today that he was driving four of the others to school when the crash occurred.

“It was right in front of me. I turned off the car and jumped out and said, ‘Hey look, let’s go help her,’” he told the paper on Monday. “The woman was leaning over into the passenger seat begging for help. She had blood on her face and was screaming.”

Coach John Reid told Fox 5 in Atlanta: “When I saw the video I was like, oh my gosh, these kids really did run right into danger and have a sensational event where they helped a lady out of a car that could have caught fire.”

“Are they heroes? I bet they are to that woman and her family – to us, we’re just really proud of them,” he added.