Ford issues urgent recall of nearly half a million cars after brake fluid leak
The brake fluid recall affects select Ford Edge and Lincoln MKX models
Ford Motors announced a recall Thursday of nearly 500,000 vehicles due to a potential brake fluid leak that could impact braking performance.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration warns that a ruptured brake hose could increase stopping time, and therefore crash risks, although Ford said it has not received any reported crashes or injuries related to the issue.
The recall affects Ford’s SUV Edge, model years 2015 to 2018, as well as its mid-size luxury vehicle, Lincoln MKX, from 2016 to 2018. The NHTSA estimates that one percent of the recalled vehicles have the defect.
Owners of affected vehicles will be notified by mail and are advised to schedule a free repair at a Ford or Lincoln dealership. The repair involves replacing the brake master cylinder.
The brake fluid recall comes a day after Ford recalled 355,000 trucks, including 2025 F-150s and 2025–2026 Super Duty models, due to instrument panel failures that can leave dashboards blank and hide critical information.
In separate cases, Ford is recalling more than 213,000 vehicles for defective tail lights and 100,900 vehicles over potential airbag tears during deployment, the NHTSA reported.
Ford has faced increased scrutiny over recent years due to various recalls and quality issues. The company is working to improve its manufacturing processes and enhance vehicle safety to maintain consumer trust and comply with regulatory standards.
For more information, affected vehicle owners can contact their local Ford or Lincoln dealership or visit the official Ford website for recall details and repair instructions.
