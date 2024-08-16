Ford recalling 85,000 SUVs over fears their engines could catch fire

Support truly

Ford Motor Company is recalling more than 80,000 of its Explorer vehicles claiming that some of the models have engine problems that could lead to fires.

Per a memo released by the US Department of Transportation, the issue specifically impacts 85,238 2020 to 2022 Explorers with the Police Interceptor Utility Package, the company’s first-ever pursuit-rated hybrid police SUV.

As of 9 July 2024, Ford has received 13 reports of under hood fires in North America resulting from engine block breaches on the cars, causing concerns that customers could be injured in an engine fire.

In the event of an engine failure, oil and fuel vapor may release into the engine compartment and accumulate near ignition sources like hot engines or exhaust components, which could result in a compartment fire.

There are no reports of fire resulting from engine block breaches on non-police vehicles, a National Highway Traffic Safety Administration recall report stated. Ford is not aware of any reports of accidents or injuries stemming from the issue.

Owners are advised to park and shut off the engine if they hear unexpected engine noises, experience unexpected engine power reduction or see smoke from the engine compartment. Dealers will inspect for connecting rod bearing failure and replace the engine long block if necessary.

All inspections and repairs will be performed free of charge. Potential causes for the issue could be foreign object debris in the bearing, bearing material failures, crankshaft geometry concerns and lubricant quality and presence.

The company will mail letters to owners explaining the safety risk around 19 August. A remedy is expected to be available in the second quarter of 2025. Once that happens, a second notice will be sent out.

The ending date for reimbursement eligibility is estimated to be 5 September.