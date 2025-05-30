Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ford is recalling more than 1 million vehicles due to a software problem that can cause the rearview cameras to freeze or delay images while a driver is reversing.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said in a notice that the error on some Ford vehicles poses crash risks as the backup camera may not accurately display images correctly while drivers are backing up.

Ford said that no injuries have been reported in connection to the issue, but noted that it is "aware of one allegation of a minor crash resulting in property damage," according to the recall notice.

The NHTSA notified Ford of the issue on January 17.

Owners of affected vehicles will receive a letter in the mail about the issue by June 16, according to the notice. A second letter will be mailed out later this year with further information once a solution is made available.

Ford said it is planning to update its vehicle software this year for free through its dealers or through remote updates.

Owners with concerns can contact Ford customer service at 1-866-436-7332. The recall number connected to the latest recall is 25549.

The list of vehicles on the recall list are:

Ford F-150 2021-2024

Ford Edge 2021-2024

Ford Bronco 2021-2024

Lincoln Nautilus 2021-2023

Ford Mustang Mach E 2021-2023

Ford Transit 2022-2025

Ford Expedition 2022-2024

Lincoln Navigator 2022-2024

Lincoln Corsair 2023-2024

Ford Escape 2023-2024

Ford F-350 SD 2023-2024

Ford F-250 SD 2023-2024

Ford F-450 SD 2023-2024

Ford F-550 SD 2023-2024

Ford F-600 SD 2023-2024

Ford Mustang 2024

Ford Ranger 2024

Ford has had several recalls this year. Earlier in the month the company issued another recall over a potentially faulty brake system. More than 270,000 Ford Expeditions and Navigators built between 2022-2024 were named in the recall.

In February the company recalled approximately 240,000 Explorer and Lincoln Aviator SUV's due to a seat belt issue.