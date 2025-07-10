Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Another Ford recall: Over 850,000 vehicles hit with fuel pump error

The vehicle error could increase the risk of a crash

Rachel Dobkin
in New York
Thursday 10 July 2025 20:49 BST
Comments
Ford Recalls 200,000 EVs, UK Models Affected by Safety Defect

Ford has recalled more than 850,000 vehicles, due to a fuel pump issue, just days after recalling hundreds of thousands of other vehicles.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the recall on Tuesday, stating some of the Ford vehicles low-pressure fuel pumps may fail.

If the pump fails, it could cause the engine to stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash, the administration warned.

The following vehicles are recalled: 2021-2023 Bronco, Explorer, Lincoln Aviator, F-250 SD, F-350 SD, F-450 SD, F-550 SD, 2021-2022 Lincoln Navigator, Mustang, F-150, and 2022 Expedition vehicles.

Ford has recalled more than 850,000 vehicles, due to a fuel pump issue, just days after recalling hundreds of thousands of other vehicles
Ford has recalled more than 850,000 vehicles, due to a fuel pump issue, just days after recalling hundreds of thousands of other vehicles (AFP/Getty)
Recommended

Owners of recalled vehicles will be mailed letters about the safety risk on July 14. They will get a second letter once a “remedy is available,” the administration said.

This recall comes after more than 200,000 Ford vehicles were recalled late last month due to a software defect that can cause the rearview camera to malfunction, increasing the risk of a crash.

The administration announced the recall on June 30, warning the rearview camera could display a blank image, reducing the driver’s view behind their vehicle. The camera could also stay on after the vehicle is shifted out of reverse, which could distract the driver.

If the pump fails, it could cause the engine to stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash, the administration warned
If the pump fails, it could cause the engine to stall while driving, which increases the risk of a crash, the administration warned (Getty)

The following vehicles were recalled: 2018-2022 Transit Connect, 2019-2020 MKZ, Edge, Continental, F-150, Nautilus, Fusion, 2019-2023 Ranger, Mustang, 2020-2021 EcoSport, Expedition, Navigator, 2020-2022 Escape, F-250 SD, Corsair, 2020-2023 Aviator, Transit, 2020-2024 Explorer, 2021-2024 Bronco Sport, and 2022-2024 Maverick vehicles.

Owners will get a letter about the recall mailed on July 28. They can turn their cars into dealers who will update their vehicles’ software for free.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in