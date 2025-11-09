Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Trump latest
Ten US states report infant botulism cases linked to recalled formula

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases across ten states

Ap Correspondent
Sunday 09 November 2025 11:01 GMT
Illness linked to infant formula botulism outbreak reported in Arizona

Federal and state health officials are investigating 13 cases of infant botulism linked to baby formula that was being recalled, authorities said Saturday.

The Food and Drug Administration said ByHeart Inc. agreed to begin recalling two lots of the company's Whole Nutrition Infant Formula.

All 13 infants, across 10 states, were hospitalized after consuming formula from two lots: 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2.

The cases occurred in Arizona, California, Illinois, Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas and Washington.

No deaths were reported. The FDA said it was investigating how the contamination happened and whether it affected any other products.

Available online and through major retailers, the product accounted for an estimated 1 percent of national formula sales, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

People who bought the recalled formula should record the lot number if possible before throwing it out or returning it to where it was purchased, the CDC said in a statement.

They should use a dishwasher or hot, soapy water to clean items and surfaces that touched the formula. And they should seek medical care right away if an infant has consumed recalled formula and then had poor feeding, loss of head control, difficulty swallowing or decreased facial expression.

Infant botulism is caused by a bacterium that produces toxins in the large intestine.

Symptoms can take weeks to develop, so parents should remain vigilant, the CDC said.

A ByHeart spokesperson did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment Saturday.

