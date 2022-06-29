‘Sounds like a cult’: Parents hit back after school experiments with banning skirts, dresses and any fashionable clothes for kids

District says updated uniform code will eliminate ‘socio-economic’ differences

Gino Spocchia
Wednesday 29 June 2022 19:48
Comments
<p>Parents confronted the Forney school board on Monday during a meeting </p>

Parents confronted the Forney school board on Monday during a meeting

(WFAA / Forney Independent School District )

An independent school district in a Dallas, Texas, suburb has been accused by parents and students of introducing a “cult” and of sidelining girls with an updated dress code.

The Forney Independent School District said last week it would ban students from wearing skirts, dresses and jean materials when school begins in September, irking both parents and students.

On Monday, parents – including the mayor of Forney, James Traylor – told school board members and attendees that an updated dress code excluding skirts and dresses unfairly impacted girls.

“I don’t think any man should be telling a woman what they should wear,” Mr Traylor said, according to WFAA. “I work with women daily, and they wear dresses, skirts, and they’re professional.”

Recommended

Another parent asked the board: “Do I really need to request permission for my girl to be a girl?”

Online, many commented that Forney ISD had introduced a “Victorian” dress code for students, with one person writing on Facebook: “Sounds like a cult”. 

“It’s designed to prevent what they perceive as boys from wearing dresses and skirts,” wrote one critic on Twitter. “It’s transphobia and we all know it”.

A parent who attended the meeting responded by saying they mentioned the dress code in relation to transgender students and were thanked by others.

North Forney High School is among the schools covered by the new dress code

(Google Maps)

“A few parents thanked me for bringing it up the way I did and a current student thanked me because they are not in a safe place to be able to publicly speak up about it,” the parent added on Twitter.

According to Forney, the dress code – which also bans “hoodies” and other so-called fashionable clothes – would ensure “socio-economic differences among students” were lessened.

The ISD also claimed that student self-esteem would be improved and that the dress code would “promote positive behaviour, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment.”

“I think it’s putting a huge limit on kids and children in this district to express themselves,” said parent Christian Reed during the meeting, citing the increased cost of sourcing a new wardrobe for low-income families.

”You know, we have to buy a set of clothes for school and then a set for everyday life. Most school districts aren’t doing this.”

A petition organised by a student has since received more than 10,000 signatures, it was reported.

Recommended

In a statement to WFAA, a spokesperson for Forney ISD said: “The use of a school dress code is established to improve student self-esteem, bridge socio-economic differences among students, and promote positive behavior, thereby enhancing school safety and improving the learning environment.”

The Independent has approached the school district for comment.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in