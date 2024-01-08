‘Mass casualty event’ after explosion at hotel in Fort Worth

The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An explosion at a hotel in the Texas city of Fort Worth has injured as many as 11 people.

Fort Worth Police Department said that they were dealing with a “major incident” following the explosion at the Sandman Signature Hotel in the city’s downtown area and advised people to stay away from the scene.

One patient is critically injured and two are seriously injured, reported CBS Texas.

News station Fox 4 KDFW showed pictures that it had been sent showing the windows of the bottom floor of the hotel completely blown out and debris in a car park.