Fox Business contributor mocked for blaming his $28 Taco Bell lunch on inflation

A Fox Business contributor drew mockery by revealing that he spent $28 for lunch at Taco Bell and blaming inflation for the high price.

“You want to know how bad inflation is? Yesterday, yes, I had a nice lunch at Taco Bell — cost me about $28 at Taco Bell for lunch,” wealth management expert Scott Martin said in a Wednesday appearance on Fox Business. “People need to pay for these things, and they do that by getting jobs and getting in the economy and getting active and getting involved.”

Mr Martin’s colleagues on the programme quickly expressed shock.

“Wait a minute,” host Neil Cavuto said after Mr Martin had concluded his point. “You spent $28 at Taco Bell for just yourself?”

Mr Martin said he had, and then produced his virtual receipt on Twitter. The damage included a Burrito Supreme, a Nacho BellGrande, a large Mountain Dew freeze, a Doritos Locos Taco Supreme, and a Doritos Cheesy Gordita Crunch. That came out to $25.40, plus, presumably a small tax.

Mr Martin’s ordeal was widely mocked on Twitter, with many users questioning whether he was under the influence.

New York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted: “If someone is talking politics and eating $28 of Taco Bell in one sitting then my immediate follow up question is what their thoughts are on Biden’s executive order on cannabis rescheduling.”

Another user added: “I’m sorry but...do you have any idea, ANY IDEA...how DRUNK you have to be...IN THE MIDDLE OF THE DAY(!)...to spend $28 on LUNCH at Taco Bell...FOR YOURSELF!? Is this part of a plumbing-related insurance scam?”

Even Taco Bell’s official Twitter account chimed in, writing: “14 x $2 Burritos = $28. What’s your $28 order?”

A number of other people, including Defector journalist Patrick Redford, set out on attempts to replicate the bill.

Mr Redford ordered a $28 meal at a Taco Bell location on Telegraph Ave. in Oakland, with his order consisting of multiple burritos and chalupas, a quesedilla, and a Crunchwrap Supreme.

“I ate it all,” Redford wrote in a blog post on his mission. “I did not buy or bring a drink. I rode my bike home as the gunk sloshed in my stomach and my body’s alarm system began to ring. The effects of the sodium felt akin to a mild hallucinogen. My lips puckered, my mind felt untethered from my body, floating above me as I rode (unfortunately uphill) back home as if it was trying to distance itself from the damage it had caused.”

Mr Redford and a number of Twitter users pointed out that Mr Martin could have saved a considerable amount of money if he had ordered a combo meal or meals as opposed to all of his items individually — and took issue with his notion that inflation is to blame for the high cost of his Taco Bell trip.

Taco Bell has, like most fast food chains, raised its prices in the last two years. An analysis from Gordon Haskett found that the chain increased its prices by ten percent between July 2020 and July 2021, and may have increased its prices further since.

It may not be typical, however, to order three to four complete meals during one trip to the fast food restaurant.