Fox host rants minorities are trying to ‘take down’ white culture

A Fox News host claimed white people are “being marginalised” as schools take steps to teach “critical race theory”, while another suggested racism was not an issue in the US because Barack Obama had been president.

Speaking on Fox & Friends on Wednesday morning, Brian Kilmeade suggested that critical race theory - which is being widely debated and is based around the idea that racism is a social construct - meant damaging white culture, although he did not define what he understood by either critical race theory or white culture.

“They’re not acknowledging any improvement in our culture, the gains made, how we are more equal, even despite our faults, than any other country,” Mr Kilmeade said on Wednesday.

“The other thing is they are not only trying to raise up minorities and make sure the playing field is even, they’re trying to take down the white culture.

“This generation of Americans wonders why aren’t we all Americans? Why are we being marginalised on a daily basis based on our gender, our sexuality, and the colour of our skin. And it’s not even subtle! It is actually out there! It is written in black and white!”

His comments came as Georgia banned the teaching of critical race theory in its schools, joining a number of states that have already done so - Idaho, Oklahoma, Montana and Tennessee - while at least 11 other states are in the process of doing so.

Critics of the theory argue it is reductive, while those who back teaching of the decades-old theory say it is necessary to help combat racism.

Mr Kilmeade’s co-host Steve Doocy appeared to suggest that there was no need to tackle racism at a school level, adding: “It was just a couple of years ago where the United States of America elected an African-American as president of the United States.

“You know, the biggest entertainers, the biggest sports stars are African-Americans.”