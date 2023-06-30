Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox Corporation has reached a $12m settlement in a lawsuit from a former Fox News producer who alleged a culture of misogyny at the network and accused Fox lawyers of pressuring her into making misleading statements in a blockbuster defamation case from a voting machines company.

Abby Grossberg, a former producer for programs hosted by Maria Bartiromo and Tucker Carlson, accused the network of fostering a toxic workplace” where “truth remains a fugitive” in a revealing lawsuit that depicts an environment where women are routinely verbally violated “by a poisonous and entrenched patriarchy.”

The lawsuit filed in US District Court in New York in March claimed that the network “subjugates women based on vile sexist stereotypes, typecasts religious minorities and belittles their traditions, and demonstrates little to no regard for those suffering from mental illness.”

A lawyer for Ms Grossberg confirmed that a settlement on 30 June concludes her claims against the network and others who were named in the suit, including Carlson and his producers.

In a statement, Ms Grossberg defended her allegations, which have been withdrawn, but added that she is “heartened that Fox News has taken me and my legal claims seriously.”

“I am hopeful, based on our discussions with Fox News today, that this resolution represents a positive step by the Network regarding its treatment of women and minorities in the workplace,” she added. “I will not comment further on my publicly filed disputes with Fox, but will continue to speak out on issues and causes that I believe in, including journalism, equality, dignity, and respect in the workplace.”

A statement from a spokesperson for Fox to The Independent states: “We are pleased that we have been able to resolve this matter without further litigation.”

This is a developing story