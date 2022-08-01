Fox News host calls killing of al-Qaeda leader Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News host Bret Baier called the killing of Al-Qaeda’s top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s “Bin Laden moment.”

Mr Baier told viewers of the right-wing news channel that the drone strike that killed the terror boss was a “major, major get” for the country moments after news of it broke on Monday.

“This was a drone strike with active intel, we are being told. That al z was at a certain residence outside Kabul, it’s hard to believe after all these years that just outside a major city in Afghanistan where the US had been operating for a long time is this Al-Qaeda leader. They acted on intelligence, we are told that it was a drone strike,” he said, before adding: “You are going to hear a moment tonight that will be President Biden’s Bin Laden moment. This is a huge, huge win for the US.”

President Biden is set to discuss the operation that killed the terrorist later on Monday evening.

Al-Zawahiri notably took over leadership of the terror group that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks after Osama bin Laden was killed by Seal Team Six in 2011.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed on Twitter on Monday that a drone strike on a home in Kabul had taken place on Sunday.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” he stated.