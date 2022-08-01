Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Fox News host calls killing of al-Qaeda leader Biden’s ‘Bin Laden moment’

Bret Baier called the killing of Ayman al-Zawahiri a “major, major get” for both the president and United States

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Monday 01 August 2022 23:17
Comments
(Fox News)

Fox News host Bret Baier called the killing of Al-Qaeda’s top leader Ayman al-Zawahiri in Afghanistan, President Joe Biden’s “Bin Laden moment.”

Mr Baier told viewers of the right-wing news channel that the drone strike that killed the terror boss was a “major, major get” for the country moments after news of it broke on Monday.

“This was a drone strike with active intel, we are being told. That al z was at a certain residence outside Kabul, it’s hard to believe after all these years that just outside a major city in Afghanistan where the US had been operating for a long time is this Al-Qaeda leader. They acted on intelligence, we are told that it was a drone strike,” he said, before adding: “You are going to hear a moment tonight that will be President Biden’s Bin Laden moment. This is a huge, huge win for the US.”

President Biden is set to discuss the operation that killed the terrorist later on Monday evening.

Recommended

Al-Zawahiri notably took over leadership of the terror group that was responsible for the 9/11 attacks after Osama bin Laden was killed by Seal Team Six in 2011.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed on Twitter on Monday that a drone strike on a home in Kabul had taken place on Sunday.

“The Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan strongly condemns this attack on any pretext and calls it a clear violation of international principles and the Doha Agreement,” he stated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in