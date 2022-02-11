Fox News anchor Jim Angle dies aged 75

Fox News anchor Jim Angle has passed away at the age of 75 at his home in Arlington, Virginia.

The long time Fox News anchor's cause of death has not yet been released.

Mr Angle began with the network when the cable news station launched in 1996. He initially worked as the network's Senior White House Correspondent. He covered the election and impeachment of former President Bill Clinton as well as the election campaign of former President Barack Obama.

He eventually became the network's Chief National Correspondent in 2011. He retired in 2014.

Mr Angle was awarded the Excellence in Financial Journalism Award for his work on ABC’s Nightline in 1994 and 1995.

Mr Angle’s Fox News colleagues commented on his passing and legacy.

“Jim was a FOX News original and a top Washington correspondent whose talent and fearless reporting was unmatched,” Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott said in a statement.

She called him a “central figure” for the network establishing a foothold in Washington when the station launched.

Ms Scott praised his “down-to-earth, easygoing demeanor” as well as his kindness.

“He will be greatly missed, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his entire family,” she said.

Fox News anchor Brit Hume, long a colleague of Mr Angle, said “when I think of Jim, I think of him laughing. He did a great job.”

“Jim understood what we meant by fair and balanced news as well as anybody. He was very, very fair-minded but never dull. When he retired I missed him, and I’ll always miss him,” the anchor said.

Steve Holland, another long-time Washington correspondent with Reuters, recalled his reporting adventures with Mr Angle.

“Jim Angle was a dear fellow and road warrior, always smiling. We were part of the pool who went on a secret trip to Iraq with GW Bush on Thanksgiving 2003. As we put on flak jackets and helmets and AF1 made a corkscrew landing, we wondered what we had gotten ourselves into. RIP,” he wrote.