Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing, claiming that 25 percent of his viewership still believed it to have been faked.

“I hear your affirmative case and I don’t deny your affirmative case. I don’t come to you today — this is not a debate and I would not even classify myself as a skeptic,” Cain told Collins in an interview Friday.

“But I do know that skeptics remain. Twenty-five percent of our viewers right now remain skeptical, so I wanted to have you address some of those arguments that are the sources of the skepticism.”

Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins piloted Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin becoming the first two humans to walk on its surface. The mission was a defining moment in the space race between the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union.

open image in gallery Fox News host Will Cain grilled retired astronaut Eileen Collins on various conspiracies on the moon landing in an interview Friday, claiming 25 percent of his viewership were still skeptical ( 1969 AP )

open image in gallery Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins piloted Apollo 11 to the moon in 1969, with Armstrong and Aldrin (pictured) becoming the first two humans to walk on its surface ( 1969 AP )

Collins, who was the first woman to pilot the Space Shuttle and the first to command a Space Shuttle mission, chuckled in response but addressed the points Cain laid out.

This included how a 1969 telephone call between then-president Richard Nixon, Armstrong and Aldrin had been made, prior to the advent of cellular mobile technology, how the American flag was waving in the famous footage of the landing, and the direction of the shadows also seen in the footage.

In response, Collins added that the moon landings were unprecedented historical events and that no one had known what was going to happen when the first men stepped outside the space shuttle.

open image in gallery The deployment of scientific experiments by Astronaut Edwin Aldrin Jr. is photographed by Astronaut Neil Armstrong ( Getty )

“No one had ever been to the moon before, and now they're taking a tremendous risk to their lives… and decades, 50 years later, we say it didn't happen. I think that's really an insult to the people that made the Apollo program happen,” she said.

Cain shot back: I totally understand that argument, Eileen, but the point of our conversation is actually to address some of that skepticism and see if it doesn’t hold weight, and the affirmative argument you’re making is one that I find compelling as well.

“These men were heroes. However, the points — points are still made and they're worth addressing as is always the case in anyone who has a counter argument. It's not the dismissal of the counter argument, it's the response to the counter argument that is powerful.”

open image in gallery Buzz Aldrin poses next to the US flag on the moon during the Apollo 11 mission in 1969. The mission was a defining moment in the space race between the U.S. and the then-Soviet Union ( Getty )

NASA recently responded publicly to reality TV star Kim Kardashian, after she claimed she did not believe the moon landings had happened during a recent episode of her reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Writing on X, NASA acting administrator Sean Duffy wrote: “Yes, @KimKardashian, we’ve been to the Moon before… 6 times!

“And even better: @NASAArtemis is going back under the leadership of @POTUS. We won the last space race and we will win this one too.”