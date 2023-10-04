Fox News trolled by Tucker Carlson fan during shooting coverage

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Fox News appears to have been pranked by a fan of the network’s former star Tucker Carlson during a live broadcast.

The awkward moment occurred during coverage of the Morgan State University shooting, which took place in Maryland on Tuesday night.

Anchor Trace Gallagher took a call from someone the news channel believed was a witness and student at the university.

“When you say poker game, what exactly happened? What transpired?” Gallagher asked.

The witness, who appeared via a phone link, seemed to begin his bogus statement earnestly.

“Well, first we were watching, we all get together every Tuesday night,” he said.

“And we watch Tucker Carlson’s show on X, we used to watch him on Fox News, obviously he’s not there any more.”

The caller’s story then went on to focus on Carlson’s firing from the cable network, which took place earlier this year in the wake of the channel being ordered to pay voting machine company Dominion $787.5m for spreading Donald Trump’s bogus conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

Tucker Carlson was fired from Fox News earlier this year and now has a show on X (Screenshot / X / Tucker Carlson)

“And still being the most incredible guy in the media in America, we all get together to watch Tucker Carlson and I think he’s probably doing better now that he’s not with Fox News because the corporate media always controls what the teleprompter readers are able to say...” before he was cut off.

Gallagher was forced to explain the blunder to viewers while quickly trying to tee up another caller.

“Maybe we can work to get Don back on the phone, Tracey? We can get that. Clearly that was not a student at Morgan State University,” he said.

Morgan State University was the site of a shooting on Monday night (AP)

At least one suspect is still at large following the shooting at Morgan State University in Baltimore.

The city’s police said officers responded to the sound of gunfire near the student dorms at the northwestern edge of the campus at around 9.30pm on Tuesday.

Five victims were found wounded – four of them students at the university, officials confirmed in a Wednesday morning press conference.

None suffered life-threatening injuries.