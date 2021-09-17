France recalls US ambassador in protest at Australia submarine deal, says report

France is recalling its ambassador to the US in protest at being pushed out of a multibillion-dollar submarine deal, reports the New York Times.

According to the French Foreign Minister, the decision was made by French President Emmanuel Macron, as the bitter row over the Biden administration’s submarine deal with Australia escalated.

France was pushed out of a deal to supply submarines to Australia earlier this week, when Australia confirmed it was withdrawing from the French contract.

