Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After surviving a hurricane and spending five years wandering, a little dog named Kingston decided to join a frat.

In 2020, Kingston, a Yorkie belonging to Lake Charles, Louisiana resident Debbie LaFleur, disappeared amidst Hurricane Laura, which tore through southwestern parts of the state , leaving wreckage in its wake.

LaFleur had Kingston for approximately six years at the time of the hurricane, she told USA TODAY, and was shocked when she returned home in the aftermath of the storm to find her little dog had gone missing.

"And so we went around the whole neighborhood. Everybody on Facebook was trying to help us locate him, but it was like, 'We're not gonna get him back,'" she told the paper.

LaFluer and her husband, Joseph, were heartbroken at the loss of their companion.

open image in gallery Debbie LaFleur and her dog, Kingston, moments after they were reunited by members of the Kappa Sigma fraternity on the University of Southern Mississippi campus in Hattiesburg. Kingston disappeared five years ago in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, and traveled approximately 300 miles from his home in Lake Charles, Louisiana to reach the campus. ( screengrab/12 News Now )

Five years later, a fraternity brother at Kappa Sigma house on the University of Southern Mississippi campus left home and found Kingston hanging around outside.

"I walk outside, and there's just this Yorkie sitting there in a red T-shirt," Neal Rachal, president of the fraternity, told WDAM.

The campus is in Hattiesburg, about 300 miles away from Lake Charles.

The brothers took the dog in and named him Benji, and he became the frat dog until the brothers learned who he really was.

"The next day, our vice president went and got his chip checked, and that's when we found out that his name was actually Kingston, not Benji," Rachal said.

He added that because Kingston had been microchipped, the brothers were able to determine that the dog had been missing for half a decade.

"I walk in the house and John said, 'He's Kingston' and I was like, ‘What are you talking about, dude?'" Rachal told USA TODAY. "And he was like 'No, Benji is Kingston. He's from Lake Charles, Louisiana, and he's been missing for five years.’"

During his stay with the fraternity brothers, the little Yorkie was kept plenty busy.

open image in gallery A member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity reaches out to pet Kingston, a Yorkie who disappeared from his Lake Charles home in 2020 and traveled 300 miles to eventually end up at the University of Southern Mississippi campus. Debbie LaFleur, Kingston's owner, holds the dog after the fraternity brothers arranged to reunite the two. ( screengrab/12 News Now )

"He hung out with a bunch of my pledge brothers and just guys around the house. And then whenever we had an intramural softball game, he'd come to the softball game with us. I know he went to Walmart and the local grocery store a couple of times," Rachal said. "I mean, wherever we went, he was with us."

Despite enjoying their new furry pal, the frat brothers did the right thing and called LaFleur by using information available on PetLink.

"My heart just started pounding, and I told my boss, 'I found Kingston, I found Kingston,' and we both just started yelling and screaming," she told WISN news.

A week after learning that Kingston had been found, LaFleur and her son drove more than four hours to pick him up at the university campus.

"We pulled up to the house and all the guys were outside," LaFleur said. "I was at the end of the walkway, and he was at the house, and I just said, 'Kingston, come to Mommy,' and he just took off running, which made my heart burst even more. It was wonderful, wonderful to see him."

She said after the reunion that she was “so happy to have my baby back,” but noted that the reunion was somewhat bittersweet.

In 2022, LaFleur's husband, Joseph, died in an accident at work. He and the little dog were inseparable, according to LaFleur. While Kingston and Joseph could not enjoy a reunion, LaFleur said she felt some connection to her late husband thanks to the Yorkie’s return.

"He slept on my husband every night and and he wouldn't come to me unless my husband was going to work, and then he was snuggling with me ... It was his best friend," she told the paper. "I feel like I have a piece of my husband back."