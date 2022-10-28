Fire brigade called to rescue mum stuck behind sofa

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A woman had to be rescued by firefighters when she became trapped under a sofa for three hours – in a scene reminiscent of the TV programme Friends.

Melissa, 53, who asked her surname not be published, was moving the sofa into her basement with the help of her partner, Todd, 55, when it became stuck.

Daughter Claire, 23, found her mother trapped on the wrong side of the sofa and tried to help, before giving up and deciding to film her predicament instead.

Her footage shows the sofa covering the entrance of the basement and Melissa’s hand sticking out from a tiny gap between it and the stairwell.

Melissa, a preschool teacher, was stuck in the basement for almost three hours while Claire and Todd tried to dislodge a handrail from the wall in hopes of freeing her.

Todd, an energy company manager, even made a hole in the wall trying to get the sofa into the basement, but to no avail.

Eventually, the family, from Columbus, Ohio, had to call the fire department.

Firefighters successfully got the handrail off the wall by wriggling through the hole.

Claire, a law student, said: “I thought it was hilarious. My parents did not think it was funny. My dad was mad because of the damage and my mom thought she was never getting out.

“When the fire brigade got there I was really trying to insert myself into the situation, because I have a twin sister and I wanted to film it for her.”

Speaking about the minor damage, she said: “I don’t think it should be expensive to fix.

“After the fact, my mom thought it was really funny. We laughed about it afterwards.

“This was definitely not the typical evening in my house. But there’s definitely a lot of chaos and craziness around.”

Claire posted the video to TikTok and it has accumulated 13 million views.

Her newfound viewers flooded the comments sections with references to the famous episode of the sitcom Friends in which the characters fail to move a sofa.

Comments on TikTok read: “911, we didn’t pivot,” and “Pivot! pivot! pivot!, she did in fact, not pivot”.

SWNS