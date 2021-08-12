Popular Frito-Lay potato chips recalled over potential of ‘serious or life-threatening’ allergic reaction

Bags of Wavy Lay’s Original potato chips have been recalled due to "undeclared milk ingredients" the company says could harm people with milk allergies.

Frito-Lay announced the voluntary recall of 31 bags of the Wavy Lay’s Original product that were sold in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

"The recall is the result of an investigation following a consumer contact," the company said in a statement.

"Those with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume product contained inside the recalled bags."

While no allergic reactions have been reported as a result of the undeclared mile ingredients, the company said consumers should not eat the chips and discard the bags immediately.

The 7.75-ounce (219.7 gram) version of the product went on sale as early as 23 July and have "Guaranteed Fresh" dates of 2 November or 19 October 2021.

They can be identified with the manufacturing codes 1712 17944 85 21:30 and 1713 20044 18 03:37.

It is the second recall of a Frito-Lay product for "undeclared milk ingredients" this year, with bags of the company’s Ruffles All Dressed chips recalled in May.

In that recall, the company found certain bags were “inadvertently filled with another flavour of potato chips, potentially exposing consumers to undeclared milk".

Those were distributed in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.

It has been a law in the United States for milk to be declared on food packaging since Congress passed the Food Allergen Labeling and Consumer Protection Act in 2004, along with eggs, fish, shellfish, tree nuts, peanuts, wheat and soybeans.