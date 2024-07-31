Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor

A potentially deadly fungal infection may have spread to thousands of revelers attending a music festival in California.

Several cases of valley fever have been reported among attendees of the “Lightning in a Bottle” festival at Buena Vista Lake in late May.

According to the California Department of Public Health, five cases of valley fever have been identified, and three people infected required hospitalization. Health officials believe there are likely more cases as 20,000 people attended the festival.

One festival attendee, Kyle Lewis, told the San Francisco Chronicle that the infection had a “huge impact” on his life. He said the symptoms made him feel like he had a broken rib, and that he lost 40lbs as a result of the illness.

Lewis also had fluid drained from his chest cavity, as it was preventing his lungs from properly expanding, he added.

California officials recommended that event attendees with respiratory problems contact their healthcare providers.

Valley fever affects the respiratory system. Humans contract the illness by inhaling coccidioides fungal spores which can be found in Arizona's deserts and soil of the lower San Joaquin Valley in California.

‘The Lightning in a Bottle’ festival on the shores of Lake Buena Vista near Bakersfield, California. Five attendees contracted valley fever after inhaling fungal spores kicked up by the revelers’ dancing ( Jamal Eid )

There’s no vaccine for valley fever but treatments exist.

The incidence of Valley Fever has increased substantially over the past 20 years in the west.

Some experts believe the increase is related to the climate crisis, with extreme weather making conditions more likely for the fungus to spread.

But the growing threat of infections hasn’t stopped the EDM festival from drawing thousands to the Bakersfield area every year.

The spores become airborne when soil is disturbed. Once in the air, the spores can be inhaled by people.

Activities like farming and construction, and strong winds are to blame for spreading the spores, but health officials believe it was dancing that kicked up the fungal material in May.

The Lightning in a Bottle festival has been held at the Buena Vista Aquatic Recreation Area since 2019. After a pause during the pandemic, it restarted in the same location in 2022.

The festival's 2025 event is already sold out. Without preparation and potentially a change of venue, it could become a Fyre Fest 2.0 - but with victims left struggling to breathe rather than complaining about lackluster sandwiches.

The organizers appear to have acknowledged the severity of the situation. They said in a statement that they are working with state and local health officials to prepare and prevent widespread infections at future events.

“We prioritize the health and safety of all our patrons and are in communication with the California Department of Public Health and Kern County Public Health Department to learn more about Valley fever and any preventative measures we can take to reduce Valley fever risk for future festival events, and to make information available to this year’s attendees,” the festival organizers said.

Symptoms for valley fever range from mild to potentially deadly. Individuals who become sick may experience flu-like symptoms including chest pains. The disease is not contagious but it can spread throughout an infected person's body, and symptoms may take weeks to appear.

The number of confirmed cases is growing every year as climate conditions change.

“Overall, cases of valley fever in California have increased substantially over the last two years,” according to California health officials.

There are expected to be between 7,000 and 9,000 valley fever cases in California this year with approximately 5,400 cases already confirmed.