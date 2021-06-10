House Republicans under fire for ‘childish’ attack on Jill Biden G7 photo

House Republicans have come under fire for attacking First Lady Jill Biden who had posted a photo of herself on Twitter with the caption “Prepping for the G7.”

On Wednesday, Jill Biden posted a photo on Twitter, sitting at a desk onboard Air Force One going through a big pile of documents. The caption seemed to have riled House Republicans. The official Twitter handle replied to Ms Biden’s tweet with “Where’s Joe?”

Joe Biden and Jill Biden departed for the G7 Summit in Britain on Wednesday on an eight-day mission to try and rebuild trans-Atlantic ties.

The comment by House Republicans, however, didn’t go down well with social media users who in turn attacked them for being “childish.”

One user, Sara MC, replied to the tweet by saying: “Not trolling on Twitter like a child. I know that much.”

The 47th G7 summit is taking place from 11 June to 13 June at Carbis Bay Hotel, a seaside resort in Cornwall, UK. The G7 comprises the UK, USA, Canada, Japan, Germany, France and Italy.

In an op-ed in the Washington Post, Mr Biden had said: “Will the democratic alliances and institutions that shaped so much of the last century prove their capacity against modern-day threats and adversaries? I believe the answer is yes. And this week in Europe, we have the chance to prove it.”

The summit will focus on climate disaster, the Covid-19 pandemic, vaccinations and global recovery, BBC reported.

Meanwhile, Ms Biden received supportive messages from thousands of Twitter users. One responded: “I love having a First Lady who knows how to spell G7.”

Another user advised the First Lady on how to eat a scone the right way. Rosina Carley tweeted: “Remember Dr Biden that if you have a cream tea it’s #jamfirst on your scone. And welcome to the most beautiful part of our country.”