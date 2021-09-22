The family of Gabby Petito have accused the Laundrie family’s lawyer of using images of the van life blogger to try and drum up business.

In a letter addressed to Steven Bertolino via their attorney, the family demanded that he “cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business.”

New statement from Gabby Petito's family attorney demanding Laundrie family attorney remove Gabby's picture from his Yelp page. Also asking he cease and desist from posting pictures of Gabby to any of his social media. They are giving him until 2pm. pic.twitter.com/yLBwYKcNeg — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) September 22, 2021

Mr Bertolino has been given until 2pm to make the changes or further action would be taken, said the letter.

