Gabby Petito: Family hit Brian Laundrie attorney with cease and desist to remove her photo from his Yelp page

Helen Elfer
Wednesday 22 September 2021 18:14
<p>Gabby Petito’s family say they don’t want empathy from the Laundrie family</p>

(Facebook.com/FindGabby)

The family of Gabby Petito have accused the Laundrie family’s lawyer of using images of the van life blogger to try and drum up business.

In a letter addressed to Steven Bertolino via their attorney, the family demanded that he “cease and desist posting pictures of Gabby Petito to any and all of your social media pages, web pages or advertisements in an effort to gain business.”

Mr Bertolino has been given until 2pm to make the changes or further action would be taken, said the letter.

More follows...

